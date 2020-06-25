See How the Cast of MTV's 'Siesta Key' Does Swim Style

MTV’s Siesta Key is no stranger to drama, strong mixed drinks and lots of half-naked young adults. Filmed around the gorgeous island community in Sarasota County, Florida, cast members are experts at perfecting their swim style.

For example, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens have nailed their bikini looks over the years, frequently serving up Pinterest-worthy swimwear moments on social media. They’re also transparent with their Instagram followers about where they buy their bikinis which, according to their recent posts, includes Tularosa and the Florida-based Cimi Bikini Boutique.

The TV show’s leading ladies aren’t the only ones wearing head turn-worthy swimwear. Brandon Gomes, Garrett Miller and Jared Kelderman love to show off their fashionable swim style. In island fashion, they tend to accessorize their beach or pool looks with cool jewelry, trendy sunglasses and occasionally, drinks.

The second half of the reality show’s third season premiered on Tuesday, June 16, following the network’s decision to cut ties with former cast member Alex Kompothecras after racist comments of his resurfaced on social media.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Nevertheless, the law student is still involved in this season’s drama after cheating on his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, with Porter. Yikes! The couple broke up but got back together to welcome their first daughter, Alessi, on June 11.

While you anxiously await next week’s drama filled-episode, keep scrolling to see the women and men of Siesta Key wearing their sexiest swimwear on social media. And check ‘em out on TV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV!

