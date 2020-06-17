MTV Cuts Ties With Siesta Key’s Alex Kompothecras After Racist Comments

Holding everyone accountable. MTV has ended its relationship with Alex Kompothecras, who has appeared on all three seasons of Siesta Key, following his racially charged comments.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 16. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Kompothecras, 25, commented with the n-word in one resurfaced Instagram photo. He also commented laughing at multiple other racist posts.

Season 3 of Siesta Key returned with a new episode on Tuesday, June 16, but Kompothecras was cut out. Additionally, the premiere was originally set to be two one-hour episodes back to back. Instead, it was one 54-minute episode, that didn’t include the original scenes in which he was in. Instead, just the back of his head was shown in one scene.

The second half of season 3 will focus on the law school student’s relationship with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno, as she finds out that he cheated on her with Juliette Porter. Additionally, he and Salerno, 25, find out they’re expecting their first child. However, he wasn’t featured in the preview for what’s to come. The couple welcomed their first child, Alessi, on June 11.

The news comes one week after MTV cut ties with Dee Nguyen from The Challenge following multiple offensive tweets posted amid the Black Lives Matter protests. She has since apologized and the network is currently editing her out of The Challenge: Total Madness.

“What was stated wasn’t meant to be hurtful or discriminatory in any matter. It was a knee jerk of a reaction and it’s certainly not the way that I feel nor what I meant,” she told Us in a statement. “I would love to take it back. But it is out there and to set to record straight. Racial intolerance is intolerable and unacceptable. Having had to deal with racism my entire life, ironically through all this, there is a warm feeling I have with the fact that humans are standing together to call out unacceptable comments and behaviors that in the past were rarely called on. Again, we are shown that you can be judged in a second on all social media platforms.”

Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.