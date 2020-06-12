Alex Kompothecras is a dad! The Siesta Key star’s girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, gave birth to their first child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Our Hearts are full of love as Gary and I welcome our First Grandchild,” his mom, Beth Kompothecras, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 11. “She is beautiful. There are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex you are going to be amazing parents! We Love You All So Much!”

The reality star, 24, announced in December 2019 that Salerno, 25, was expecting. “Little princess on the way,” the Florida native captioned a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend’s baby bump.

Komopthecras’ ex Juliette Porter told Us Weekly exclusively that same month that she “didn’t know” about his pregnancy news.

In January, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how difficult she took the reveal.

“It was definitely hard,” Porter, 22, admitted to the outlet at the time. “Everyone can think I’m very petty for saying this, but this is the actual reality. He basically knocked up his rebound and I think it was too soon for me. He basically got another girl pregnant the same year we broke up, which is a fact. That was a lot for me.”

Porter went on to say that she is “definitely healing.” She explained, “I’m getting better. It just takes time. It was a lot.”

The MTV personality noted that her ex-boyfriend will be “a great father, adding, “I think this girl will be good for him. She’s a lot more into his lifestyle than I am. … She’s definitely calmer than I am in ways, and I think she accepts more things than I do. I wish him the best. This is his path now and I hope things work out for him.”

The former couple had an on-again, off-again relationship, which played out during the first two seasons of the MTV show.

As for Salerno, the hair salon owner started dating Kompothecras last year. She opened up about finding out they were expecting in a March YouTube video. “I was definitely in shock, totally freaked out,” the Meraki Wild owner said at the time. “Looking at the test, it’s real s—t. You kind of sit there and think of everything at once, and it scares you.”

Salerno added of her pregnancy cravings: “My biggest has been Lucky Charms. When I tell you, I have never in my life liked Lucky Charms. I always liked Captain Crunch or Froot Loops.”

Siesta Key returns with new episodes on MTV Tuesday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET.