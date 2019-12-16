



Expecting a bundle of joy! Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras is about to become a father. The Florida native’s new girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, Us Weekly can confirm.

The reality TV star shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, December 15. He posted a photo with Salerno that showed them both wearing white as they kissed and he cradled her baby bump in his hand. “Little princess on the way,” he captioned the pic.

Before news of the couple’s pregnancy broke, Alex, 24, shared an Instagram photo of himself and Alyssa fishing on the water. Alyssa was dressed in a bikini at the time, and Alex referred to his love as his “WCW,” meaning “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

Alex’s romance with Alyssa came after he called off his relationship with his Siesta Key costar Juliette Porter, who he was dating in the MTV show’s debut season in 2017. In season 2, Juliette caught Alex in bed with two girls. Though she took him back by the episode’s end, not all that unfolded aired on TV.

“It’s hard because I trusted him at the time; he was my best friend,” Juliette, 22, said on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast in February. “You never really know what other people are gonna pull. I wanted to feel safe. In the long run that didn’t really end up working out.”

Juliette continued, “We’ve been on and off for a long time. We went back and forth a lot. I broke up with him in October for about a month; it was a toxic relationship. We tried again until about a month ago. After that, I was like, ‘We just have to rip the band-aid off.’”

In Siesta Key’s upcoming third season, Alex returns to wrap his final year of law school, while he explores his new relationship with Alyssa. Juliette, now a college grad, enters a new relationship with Robby Hayes, whom she met while attending Stagecoach Music Festival in April. The Bachelorette alum, for his part, isn’t on the best of terms with Alex.

Though the show will give viewers an inside look at Juliette’s romance with Robby, the pair’s romance came to an end in July after three months of dating.

Speaking to Us on December 9, Robby teased what fans will see from his former relationship with Juliette unfold on the new season. “I think there’s a lot of highs and then the low,” the 30-year-old said. “I feel like it just kind of fizzled.”

Juliette, meanwhile, told Us at the time that their brief fling “was like a crash” toward the end. “Honestly, we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in,” she shared. “And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen.”

Season 3 of Siesta Key premieres on MTV on Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.