A Siesta Key baby! Alex Kompothecras announced his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, is expecting their first child.

“Little princess on the way,” the 24-year-old law student captioned a picture from the couple’s gender reveal on Sunday, December 15.

Alex, who has appeared on the MTV hit since season 1 in 2017, was previously linked to his costar Juliette Porter. After season 2 wrapped, however, the twosome called it quits for good.

“It’s hard because I trusted him at the time; he was my best friend. You never really know what other people are gonna pull. I wanted to feel safe. In the long run that didn’t really end up working out, Juliette, 22, explained on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast in February. “We’ve been on and off for a long time. We went back and forth a lot. I broke up with him in October for about a month; it was a toxic relationship. We tried again until about a month ago. After that, I was like, ‘We just have to rip the Band-aid off.’”

While the Florida State University graduate moved on with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, she alleged that Alex cheated on Alyssa with her in recent months.

“Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok,” Juliette commented on The Morning Toast’s Instagram post about the announcement on Sunday evening. (Us has reached out to Alex for a comment regarding the allegations.)

As for her relationship with Robby, fans will see their romance play out on season 3 of Siesta Key. The pair, who first connected at Stagecoach in April, called it quits after several months of dating.

“I think there’s a lot of highs and then the low. I feel like it just kind of fizzled,” Robby told Us earlier this month.

“I mean honestly we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in,” Juliette added. “And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen. But you’ll see it’s good.”

Scroll through for five things we know about Alyssa: