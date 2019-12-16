



Talk about shade! Shortly after Siesta Key‘s Alex Kompothecras announced that he and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno were expecting their first child together, Juliette Porter commented on the news.

“Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok,” Juliette, 22, commented on The Morning Toast‘s Instagram post about the announcement.

Juliette and Alex, 24, had an on-off relationship for the past three years, which played out throughout the first two seasons of Siesta Key. In February 2019, she revealed that the two had officially split after he cheated on her. “We went back and forth a lot; I broke up with him in October for about a month. It was a toxic relationship. We tried again until about a month ago,” she said on the “Watch With Us” podcast at the time. “After that, I was like, ‘We just have to rip the Band-Aid off.'”

Alex shared the pregnancy news on Sunday, December 15, posting a photo of him kissing Alyssa and cradling her stomach. “Little princess on the way,” the caption read.

Earlier this month, the cast of Siesta Key stopped by the Us Weekly studio to promote the third season and Juliette opened up about her initial reaction to Alyssa and Alex’s relationship.

“She’s, like, my polar opposite,” Juliette told Us on December 9, adding that Alex began dating Alyssa shortly after she started seeing Robby Hayes. “He started dating her because he was jealous. The first time I saw them together I could just tell he was just like, ‘Oh, and Alyssa does this and Alyssa does that.’ I’m like, ‘That’s so awesome. Congratulations.’ But it went downhill from there and yeah, they’re still together and good for them.”

She also noted that Alex’s story line is a bit separate from hers this season.

“Alex and I had the type of relationship where our friends had to separate, they could not be friends with both of us. I didn’t feel that way,” she shared. “So everyone ended up choosing me in our friend group because I didn’t ever tell them that they couldn’t hang out with him. He would just cry like a little baby whenever anyone would hang out with me.”

Us Weekly reached out to Alex for comment.

Siesta Key season 3 premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.