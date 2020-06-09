She’s out. The Challenge has cut ties with cast member Dee Nguyen on the heels of her controversial comments about Black Lives Matter.

“As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her,” the MTV reality competition series announced via Twitter on Monday, June 8. “Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

The Challenge pointed viewers to various social justice resources, adding, “We stand united against racism and urge you to join us in taking action to end racism, discrimination, and systemic violence.”

Nguyen, 27, responded to the news and apologized for her actions in a statement shared on her Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday, June 9.

“The last 24hrs have made me realised [sic] what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks,” she wrote. “Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not a goodbye, it’s a I will see you again.”

The reality star went on to thank fans for supporting her through the years, adding, “I see every single one of you and I remember your stories. Stay strong and safe my friends.”

Nguyen starred on the U.K.’s Geordie Shore before joining the Challenge franchise in 2019. She won The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 later that year and currently stars on The Challenge: Total Madness.

The Australia native came under fire on Saturday, June 6, for writing in a since-deleted tweet, “Idk why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.” She also minimized the May 25 death of George Floyd, writing in an Instagram comment that “people die every f–king day.”

Nguyen’s costar and mentor Wes Bergmann later tweeted that he asked “her to leave my home and city; effective immediately.” (They had been starring together on his Patreon show Friends and Benefits.)

MTV previously released a statement backing the Black Lives Matter movement. The network also vowed to donate to the Bail Project, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Scroll down to read the Challenge cast’s reactions to Nguyen’s exit from the show.