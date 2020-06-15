Welcome to the world, Alessi! Alex Kompothecras and Alyssa Salerno introduced their newborn daughter, Alessi, on Sunday, June 14.

“Your first breath, took ours away,” the new mom, 25, captioned the infant’s Instagram debut. “June 11, 2020 7:24 a.m. 8 pounds 3 ounces. I am so incredibly in love with you my beautiful Alessi. Thank you for changing our lives forever. To everyone who has reached out, THANK YOU. I didn’t have my phone the entire time in the hospital because I just couldn’t get enough of our sweet blessing.”

Kompothecras, also 25, also shared photos from the delivery room via social media. “The most incredible moment of my life is when I met you Alessi,” the Siesta Key star wrote on Sunday. “XOXO.”

His girlfriend commented, “Our beautiful baby girl! Best day of our life forever and always. Love you both so so much.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the couple were expecting their first child. The MTV personality revealed the baby-to-be’s sex when he posted a photo of himself kissing Salerno’s baby bump, captioned, “Little princess on the way.”

That same month, Kompothecras’ ex Juliette Porter told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks he’ll be “a great father.” The Florida native, 22, said at the time: “I think this girl will be good for him. She’s a lot more into his lifestyle than I am. … She’s definitely calmer than I am in ways, and I think she accepts more things than I do. I wish him the best. This is his path now and I hope things work out for him.”

As for Salerno, she shared her reaction to their baby news three moths later. “I was definitely in shock, totally freaked out,” the hair salon owner said in a March YouTube video. “Looking at the test, it’s real s–t. You kind of sit there and think of everything at once, and it scares you.”

The then-pregnant star went on to share her No. 1 craving — Lucky Charms. “When I tell you, I have never in my life liked Lucky Charms,” the Meraki Wild owner said. “I always liked Captain Crunch or Froot Loops.”

Us confirmed on Friday, June 12, that the pair had become parents. The new dad’s mom, Beth Kompothecras, wrote via Instagram earlier this week: “Our Hearts are full of love as Gary and I welcome our First Grandchild. She is beautiful. There are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex you are going to be amazing parents! We Love You All So Much!”

