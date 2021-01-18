Clearing the air. Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman was noticeably missing from the recent cast trip to Palm Island in the Grenadines — but she wasn’t fired from the show.

On Sunday, January 17, Trautman, 25, posted a quote to her Instagram Story. “Let people be hungry for you. Be unavailable from time to time, you’re focusing on your s–t,” the quote read. She then added her own message below, slamming any rumors.

“I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” she wrote. “I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money.”

The Concept by Chloe creator then added, “You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies.”

In photos shared on Saturday, January 16, Kelsey Owens and boyfriend Max Strong, Juliette Porter and boyfriend Sam Logan, Madisson Hausburg and fiancé Ish Soto, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomez, Amanda Marie Miller and Hannah Starr were all at Palm Island. Trautman was the only main cast member not in attendance.

She did, however, comment a heart emoji on Logan’s group photo. He responded, “Love you chloe!”

On November 23, Trautman shared her excitement about the new season of the MTV show, which began filming in the group’s hometown in Sarasota, Florida, but then moved to a private resort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so grateful to of started filming Season 4 of @siestakey! I can’t wait for all of you to see the journey I’m on. I hope I make you all proud and if I inspire a few of you along the way -that would just be the cherry on top,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Remember, it’s your story. So feel free to hit em with a plot twist whenever you want. YOU are in control of your own life. The power to change and evolve is already inside your HEART, you just have to make the conscious decision to do the work and put in the effort. I promise, it’s worth it. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH! We couldn’t do it without all of you, so truly THANK YOU.”

