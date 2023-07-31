Madisson Hausburg and husband Ish Soto are expecting their rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2021.

“One in our hearts, one in my belly,” Hausburg, 29, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 31. “Baby number 2 due in 2024 🧸.”

The Siesta Key star confirmed her second pregnancy alongside Soto, who held up their baby’s sonogram in the snap while smiling at his wife. Hausburg, meanwhile, held their late son Elliot’s remains in the heartwarming Instagram reveal.

“So proud of this amazingly strong mom!” Soto, 49, wrote via his own social media announcement. “Can’t wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024! #peanut.”

Hausburg’s former Siesta Key costar Kelsey Owens couldn’t contain her excitement over the news, writing in the comments, “WOOHOO!! Looks like we’re gonna have to start going to Beaches for our annual trip😉. We love y’all & are over the moon for the entire fam 👩‍❤️‍👨🐱👶🏼👶🏼.”

The couple welcomed their first baby in December 2021 following a stillbirth. Hausburg shared the heartbreaking loss with her followers that same month.

“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks,” she explained at the time. “Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box.”

Hausburg continued: “It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child. Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot ❤️👼.”

Since losing Elliot, Hausburg has been open about the struggles she faced while deciding whether to try to conceive for a second time.

“I am utterly terrified. After Elliot’s death, I don’t think I will ever be truly emotionally ready to be pregnant again,” the former MTV personality wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “But I have this deep need to be that I can’t explain.”

Hausburg, who married Soto in October 2021, continued: “It is extremely difficult navigating motherhood without your baby. Kissing Elliot’s cold, hard urn every night is a stark contrast to kissing the soft, warm cheeks of my baby boy. There’s a hole in my heart that will never be healed, but I hold hope that motherhood won’t always look like this for me 🧸💕.”