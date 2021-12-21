Heartbreaking loss. Madisson Hausburg and her husband, Ish Soto, mourned the loss of their newborn son after he was delivered stillborn earlier this month.

“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks,” the Siesta Key star, 27, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 21. “Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box.”

The couple, who welcomed their first child on December 12, have been left with a hole in their hearts after Elliot’s passing.

“It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child,” Hausburg continued. “Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot ❤️👼.”

The duo confirmed to Us Weekly in August that their baby-to-be was due the following January, saying in a statement, “We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby. We already love this little baby so much and can’t wait to meet them.”

The Florida native went on to show her bare baby bump in an Instagram slideshow with the producer, 48, writing at the time, “Mom and Dad.” Soto posted ultrasound shots and told his then-fiancée that she would be “the best mom” to their little one.

The following month, the pair tied the knot in Florida. The wedding ceremony came one year after Soto got down on one knee. “I always imagined that when I got engaged my hair would be perfectly blown out and my nails would be done,” Hausburg captioned an August 2020 proposal picture. “But my favorite part of this photo is how raw and real it is. @ishsoto2 loves me exactly the way I am—quarantine roots, bitten nails and all! I love you to my core, Ismael Soto. I’m so lucky to spend the rest of my life with someone who reminds me every single day how strong, smart and kind I am, and that I can be anything I want in this world. You make me better. It’s not a typical fairytale, but it’s OUR fairytale.” The groom gushed in his own post: “I am beyond happy to be engaged to the most amazing and best person I’ve ever met. You make me a better man and you have changed my life in the best possible ways. I love you @madissonhaus.” After the pair’s pregnancy announcement, Hausburg only gave her followers a few glimpses of her budding belly, from working out in August to dressing up as a bear in October. 2021 Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements Read article “Waiting on baby bear to come out of hibernation in 2 months!” Soto wrote via Instagram alongside Halloween photos.

The duo began publicly dating in 2020 and have since grown "closer" to each other despite criticism of their age difference. "We are in a really good place right now," the MTV personality exclusively gushed to Us in May. "So many people have their opinions about it."