Broadway stars Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman have added to the extended family of Hamilton with the arrival of their first baby.

“Dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible,” they captioned a joint Instagram pic on Thursday, March 7, of the newborn’s toes. “We love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f–k to sleep.”

The Little Mermaid actor and the Umbrella Academy star announced her pregnancy in September 2023. “We can’t wait to meet you,” they captioned a joint Instagram post at the time. In the accompanying photos, Raver-Lampman showed off her bare baby bump as she and Diggs laughed and stared adoringly at her growing belly.

Diggs and Raver-Lampman were both in the original cast of the hit musical Hamilton when it debuted on Broadway in August 2015. He won a Tony Award for playing the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, while she was a member of the ensemble. Raver-Lampman left the production in April 2016, and Diggs followed suit that July.

They remained close friends after their respective runs in Hamilton ended, but they did not start dating until after they departed the Broadway show. Prior to confirming their romance, the two regularly appeared in each other’s Instagram posts and even attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards together — along with his Blindspotting costar Janina Gavankar — in February 2019.

Diggs alluded to his relationship with Raver-Lampman in June 2020 while discussing how his Snowpiercer character, Andre Layton, differed from him. “Layton is hyper-observant. I am not. I have not ever figured out where all the things in our kitchen are because my girlfriend put them where they are, and I still don’t know. I would not make a good detective,” he told the Los Angeles Times, hinting that the duo were living together. “We’ve been in this house for two years.”

The following month, news of Diggs and Raver-Lampman’s romance made headlines when they walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of her film aTypical Wednesday.

The couple subsequently appeared on the April 2021 cover of Architectural Digest, allowing the magazine an inside look at the Southern California home that they purchased in 2018.

“This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look,” Raver-Lampman told the outlet at the time.

Diggs, for his part, chimed in about the meaning behind what they had created together. “Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away,” he noted. “Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be.”