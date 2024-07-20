Your account
Celebrity Moms

Soccer Star Neymar Secretly Welcomes 3rd Baby Less Than 1 Year After Bruna Biancardi Split

By
Neymar Jr. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Neymar is a father of three, secretly welcoming another baby earlier in July.

The soccer star, 32, confirmed his little one’s arrival via Instagram on Friday, July 19.

“Helena ❤️👧🏻,” Neymar wrote, sharing snaps of the infant meeting her big brother, Davi Lucca, in the hospital. According to the Instagram caption, Helena was born on July 3.

Neymar has not publicly confirmed the identity of Helena’s mother. He also shares Davi Lucca, 12, with ex Caroline Dantas and daughter Mavie, 12 months, with ex Bruna Biancardi.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Neymar and Biancardi, 30, split in November 2023, shortly after Mavie’s birth.

“This is a private matter, but as I daily relate to news, assumptions and jokes, I inform you that I am not in a relationship,” Biancardi wrote in Portuguese via her Instagram Story at the time. “We are Mavie’s parents, and this is our reason for our bond. Thank you, thank you.”

Neymar Jr. Courtesy of Neymar Jr./Instagram

Neymar, for his part, has not publicly discussed the couple’s breakup. He was first linked to Biancardi in April 2022, one year before finding out they were expecting their first child together. Amid Biancardi’s pregnancy, he was accused of being unfaithful.

“I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives,” Neymar wrote in Portuguese in June 2022, without disclosing further details of his alleged wrongdoing. “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children

The Paris Saint-Germain athlete further noted that his actions were “wrong” and affected “one of the most special people in my life,” seemingly referencing Biancardi.

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️,” Neymar concluded.

While Biancardi did not publicly react to Neymar’s social media apology, she attended his annual Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. charity action the next day. The following weekend, Neymar joined Biancardi at her baby shower for Mavie.

Neymar and Biancardi’s daughter celebrated her first birthday four days after Helena was born.

“Can you believe this little one is 1 year old today? When they told me time flies, I didn’t believe it. Now I understand 🤍,” Biancardi wrote via Instagram in Portuguese on July 7. “May your life be filled with love, blessings and lots of joy. Dinda is here to help you with everything and spoil you a lot! I love youuuu.”

