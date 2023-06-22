Neymar is issuing a public apology to his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, amid speculation that he was unfaithful.

The soccer star, 31, shared the message of atonement to Biancardi, 29, via Instagram on Wednesday, June 21, in Portuguese. Translated to English, the note began: “I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.”

The Brazil native continued: “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

Neymar went on to say that he did “wrong” and that his actions affected “one of the most special people in my life,” describing the model as “the woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While the Paris Saint-Germain forward acknowledged that he “already apologized” for his “mistakes” and the resulting “unnecessary exposure,” he felt the need to publicly apologize as well. “If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public,” he explained.

The athlete concluded his message by stating that he doesn’t “know if we’ll work out,” but wants to “try” and fix the relationship. “Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️,” he wrote.

Neymar’s apology comes just days after influencer Fernanda Campos claimed in a Sunday, June 18, interview with Metrópoles that she began a correspondence with the Olympic athlete in November 2022 and spent a night with him earlier this month. The blogger also claimed that she wasn’t aware that Neymar was in a relationship, telling the outlet, “It was ugly that he omitted that part.

Two months prior to the alleged cheating scandal, Neymar and Biancardi — who debuted their romance in April 2022 — announced that they are expecting their first child together. (Neymar also shares son Davi Lucca, 11, with ex Caroline Dantas.)

“We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post in April. The upload featured a carousel of photos of Neymar kissing and cradling his girlfriend’s baby bump.

Biancardi, for her part, has not publicly responded to her boyfriend’s apology. Earlier this month, she commented on an Instagram photo Neymar shared of them holding hands and smiling. “I love you soooo much 💖,” the fashion influencer wrote in the comments section.

Biancardi previously wished her beau a happy birthday via Instagram in February. “Happy birthday beautiful 🎈🎂. I’ve told you everything today, I’m putting this little picture here just to keep it recorded,” she captioned photos of them kissing and smiling side by side. “May God continue to shield our relationship 🙏🏼I love youuuu! Always count on me 💖”