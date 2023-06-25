Neymar and his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, put on a united front at their baby shower amid cheating speculation.

The Brazilian soccer star, 31, and Biancardi, 29, stepped out at the festive bash on Saturday, June 24, according to footage shared via her Instagram Stories.

“Chá Revelação,” she captioned her first post, showing off the white-themed event, as they entered the venue hand in hand.

The model stunned in a bejeweled pink gown while Neymar looked dapper in a white suit. The couple checked out the decorations — including a “Baby N.B.” sign — and plush beige couches on Saturday. The bash also featured a station for guests to design custom onesies for the infant and a snow-colored carousel full of “detallies lindos.” (The merry-go-round housed an array of confections for the attendees to sample.)

“So many beautiful details,” Biancardi gushed in Portuguese early on Sunday, June 25, sharing more pics from the party. “Then I will show you item by item.”

The occasion also featured a sex reveal when Neymar’s 11-year-old son Davi Lucca — whom he shares with ex Caroline Dantas — pressed a button that activated an array of pink confetti.

“We were so looking forward to this moment. We can’t wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! 💖✨👧🏽💕,” Neymar and Biancardi captioned a joint Instagram post in Portuguese. “You are our greatest gift!”

The pair’s baby shower comes less than one week after Neymar seemingly apologized for cheating.

“I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives,” he wrote in Portuguese via his Instagram on Wednesday, June 21. “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

The Paris Saint-Germain athlete noted his actions were “wrong” and affected “one of the most special people in my life,” in reference to Biancardi, who is currently pregnant with the pair’s first child together.

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️,” Neymar concluded his public plea, noting he hoped to “try” to fix their relationship.

While Neymar did not detail his alleged wrongdoing, influencer Fernanda Campos claimed earlier this month that she had an affair with the Olympian, who had allegedly omitted his relationship status when they first met in November 2022.

Neymar and Biancardi first debuted their romance in April 2022. One year later, they found out they are expecting a baby. Biancardi, for her part, has not addressed the alleged scandal but stood by Neymar’s side at his annual Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. charity auction one day later on Thursday, June 22.

Scroll below to see photos from the couple’s baby shower: