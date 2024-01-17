Your account
Celebrity Moms

Celeb Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2024 Birthdays: Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and More

By
Celeb Parents Celebrate Kids 2024 Birthday Parties
3
JC Olivera/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian have shared photos of their children’s birthday celebrations in 2024.

Teigen shared adorable photos from her daughter Esti’s first birthday party, which seemingly ended with a knocked-over vase courtesy of the birthday girl. “We love you so much, mama is just too tired to type!!!” she captioned the Instagram post. (In addition to Esti, Teigen shares daughter Luna and Wren and son Miles with musician John Legend.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk celebrated their son Gates’ second birthday with a train-themed party, while Kim Kardashian threw a Bratz-themed blowout for her daughter Chicago’s sixth birthday. “My baby girl is 6!!” she shared via Instagram Stories. (Kardashian shares Chicago as well as daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.)

Keep scrolling to see how the stars have celebrated their kids’ birthdays in 2024:

