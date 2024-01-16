Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her daughter Chicago West’s 6th birthday bash.

Kardashian, 43, treated her youngest daughter to a Bratz doll-themed party on Monday, January 15, complete with a fashion show runway, cardboard cutouts of Chicago as a Bratz doll and plenty of pink balloons. “Chicago’s @bratz Birthday,” Kardashian captioned a pic of the party setup via her Instagram Story.

Guests were treated to several tasty treats, including a heart-shaped birthday cake filled with sprinkles and specialty “Chi’s Fashion Floats” drinks available in strawberry, Creamsicle, root beer, cherry Coke and Coke flavors.

It wouldn’t be a Bratz-themed party if Chicago didn’t show off her passion for fashion. The birthday girl sported a light pink fur vest over a white shirt and pants while walking down the runway with her cousin Dream Kardashian. Her accessories included a matching fuzzy pair of light pink glasses, a hot pink fuzzy hat, a white purse and black boots.

Chicago later changed into a light pink dress featuring a feathered skirt and sleeves, matching one of her Bratz cardboard cutouts, to blow out her birthday cake candles.

Kardashian welcomed Chicago via surrogate with ex-husband Kanye West in January 2018. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” the Kardashians star announced via her app at the time. The exes also share kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

In addition to giving fans a glimpse inside Chicago’s birthday party, Kardashian also wrote her daughter a sweet tribute via Instagram. “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” she captioned a slideshow of photos on Monday.

Kardashian continued: “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”

Several of Chicago’s famous family members also wished her a happy 6th birthday via social media. “Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!! You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!!” grandmother Kris Jenner captioned photos of Chicago over the years. Going on to call her “the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend,” Jenner, 68, added, “You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back.”

Khloé Kardashian celebrated Chicago’s big day by posting snaps of her and her daughter, True Thompson, via her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi. True, Tatum and I love you so much!!” (Khloé, 39, shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 17 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.)

Rob Kardashian gave his niece a special shout-out via his Instagram Story on Monday. Tagging Kim, he captioned a pic of Chicago and his daughter, Dream, 7, writing, “Happy birthday Chi,” followed by several pink heart emojis.

Scroll below to see photos from Chicago’s 6th birthday celebration: