Kylie Jenner’s most iconic fashion looks will never be forgotten thanks to Bratz.

The 25-year-old reality star joined forces with the toy company for its first-ever celebrity capsule, which launched on Tuesday, August 1. The collection includes mini versions of the doll dressed in looks Jenner has worn to the Met Gala and beyond.

One doll dons purple hair and a replica of the figure-hugging Versace gown Jenner sported at fashion’s biggest night in 2019. The toy’s dress even featured a feathered hem just like Jenner’s piece. A different doll pays homage to the Off-White wedding dress and veiled baseball cap Jenner wore at the 2022 Met Gala, which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

A third toy dazzles in the skintight black corset dress by Mugler — as well as the sparkly headpiece — Jenner wore at the opening of the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition opening in Brooklyn in November 2022. A fourth doll immortalizes the sheer one-shoulder garment Jenner wore at the CFDA Fashion Awards that same month. The collection also comes with accessories, including stanchions and a toy dog made to look like Jenner’s own Italian greyhound Norman.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Jenner said in a press release. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here.”

Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian echoed similar sentiments in a Tuesday statement, sharing, “This is seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.”

Larian continued: “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

Bratz art director Chelsea Green added that Jenner and the Bratz team have been “hard at work” to “ensure the dolls are as authentic and meticulously designed as possible.”

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy’s, Walgreens and Bratz.com.