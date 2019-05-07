Lavender for days! Kylie Jenner wore a purple Versace gown and a long purple wig to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6 — an event themed Camp: Notes on Fashion — while boyfriend Travis Scott donned an olive-green ensemble and a utility belt for a more militaristic look.

Jenner, 21, and Scott, 28, made their red carpet debut at last year’s Met Gala, three months after welcoming their first child, Stormi. Now the reality star seems ready to give the 15-month-old a sibling. She expressed her desire to expand their family in an Instagram birthday greeting to Scott on Tuesday, April 30.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” Jenner wrote in the post. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f–k around and have another baby.”

After her friend Heather Sanders commented to say that the couple should give Stormi a brother, Jenner responded, “sister!!!!”

Jenner might not be in such a rush, however. In March, she said in her Interview Germany cover story that she does “want more kids” but does “not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.”

In any event, the “Antidote” rapper appreciated the birthday greeting. “I love u mama/Wifey,” he commented on the Instagram post. “We shall rage 4ever 👸🌍🚀.”

At Scott’s 28th birthday party that same day, Jenner tattooed his arm. The couple, who were first linked in April 2017, also sport matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles.

