Kylie Jenner tattooed her boyfriend Travis Scott’s arm in a video shot at the rapper’s 28th birthday party on Tuesday, April 30.

The video, shared by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy on Saturday, May 4, shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, wearing rubber gloves as she leans over Scott’s arm with a tattoo needle.

It wasn’t the only new ink he got that night — the Astroworld rapper also had the word Rager added to the outside of his right hand and the lip kit maven also got a tattoo on her upper arm, which has yet to be revealed. (The pair already have matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles.)

Jenner hosted the birthday party for her beau at the Universal Studios back lot in L.A., with a theme that was inspired by a gas station. The bash featured custom merchandise, a Cactus Jack shoe cake, a Slurpee machine and the tattoo station, while guests included Jenner’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi, 15 months, with Scott, bought a billboard in L.A. to wish him a happy birthday earlier this week and posted a sweet and sexy birthday tribute to her man on Tuesday.

In a caption on five photos of them and their baby girl on Instagram she wrote, “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

Then she added, “Let’s f–k around and have another baby.”

Scott replied with “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”

Kylie also responded to a friend who weighed in about the plans for baby no. 2.

“Perfect lil family now give a stormi a brother,” her pal Heather Sanders commented. “Sister!!!!” Kylie shot back.

