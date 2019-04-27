Not afraid to shout it from the rooftops! Kylie Jenner made a very public gesture toward boyfriend Travis Scott in anticipation of his 28th birthday.

Fans spotted a Jenner-centric billboard in Los Angeles on Friday, April 26. The ad features a close-up photo of the couple’s daughter Stormi, 14 months, as well as a pic of the mother-daughter duo posing together. “Happy birthday daddy,” the massive display of affection reads. “Love, Mommy & Stormi xo.”

Scott will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, April 30. The family has already been marking the occasion for days, though.

Jenner, 21, threw the rapper an early Avengers-themed party on Thursday, April 25. The Grammy nominee, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Stormi dressed up as Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Thor, respectively.

“Oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits?” the reality star captioned a sexy Instagram photo of herself and Scott on a red car. “Sucks 4 you.”

In another post, which featured Stormi, Jenner wrote: “Happy end game everyone.” The blurb referred to Avengers: Endgame, which came out on Friday.

The duo are in a good place after weathering cheating rumors — which Scott adamantly denied — in February. “Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow.”

According to another source, Jenner was unfazed by the drama. “Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” the insider noted.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO “has no intention of breaking things off with him,” the source added. “He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

