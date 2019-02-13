Kylie Jenner’s dogs are just like Us: They take social media breaks! The reality star addressed a commenter on Monday, February 11, who asked her “what happened” to her beloved Italian greyhound Norman — and her answer was simple.

“What makes u think anything happened to my Norman?” the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted in response. “I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much apart of my life still.”

Jenner created an Instagram account for Norman and her other greyhound, Bambi, who had a litter of puppies in November 2016. The last photo posted on the page from December 2017 shows Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods cradling four greyhound dogs. “If u want to hold one of us you gotta hold all of us,” the caption read.

The canine question comes on the heels of Jenner’s newest addition to her family — a little black-and-brown puppy named Wesley — whom she introduced to her social media followers on Monday, February 11.

However, fans can’t blame the Lip Kit maven for shying away from sharing as many pictures of her adorable pups as she used to. Jenner has had her hands full in the past year since welcoming her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. The reality star is spending more time documenting her life as a mother and all of the milestones her little girl keeps hitting.

The couple recently celebrated the little one’s birthday in a big way. Jenner threw an epic 1st birthday bash for her only child on Saturday, February 9. The celebration featured a giant blow-up of Stormi’s head — similar to the 26-year-old rapper’s Astroworld tour decor — which partygoers walked through as they entered the over-the-top bash.

The party also featured carnival rides with classic festival food including pretzels, french fries, cookies and more. If that wasn’t enough to keep the couple busy, the following day, Scott delivered an incredible performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards … and Jenner was right there to cheer him on.

“Kylie was standing up and swaying during Travis’ performance and looked like she was in a really chill mood,” an onlooker told Us Weekly of Jenner as she watched from her seat, adding that she was “having a good time.”

