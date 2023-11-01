Kim and Khloé Kardashian were committed to the bit for Halloween 2023.

The sisters — as well as pals Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson — dressed up as Bratz Dolls on Tuesday, October 31, donning coordinating houndstooth outfits, Rapunzel-like hair extensions and even prosthetic lips to truly embody the toys’ signature pout.

Kim, 43, went as Cloe, opting for a pink two-piece, which featured a corset top over a sheer button-up shirt. She teamed the pieces with a skort, knee-high socks and black platform shoes. Khloé, 39, portrayed Yasmin, rocking a yellow belted dress and black knee-high boots. Pierson, 34, who dressed up as Jade, donned a black and white blazer dress as Halcro, 35, a.k.a. Sasha, opted for a pleated blue mini dress and heeled Mary Jane shoes.

Their costumes were inspired by artist Hayden Williams’ 2019 illustration of the dolls for his Missguided collection.

Williams reposted snaps of Kim, Khloé, Pierson and Halcro’s costumes, sharing that the sketch was inspired by the 1995 movie Clueless. “Fun fact, these designs that I sketched the Bratz wearing, were part of my sold out collab with Missguided back in 2019, but these are more luxe/high end versions of the designs, & everyone nailed it! So beautifully executed! Shoutout to the Kardashians for always being so supportive of my work. Much love always,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday.

Following their shoot, Kim, Khloé, Pierson and Halcro took their looks out on the town, attending a spooky soirée with Kendall Jenner.

Ahead of the party, Khloé shared snaps via her Instagram Story that hilariously showed her peeling off her artificial lip. Kim later followed suit, growing tired of the restricting material. The sisters then goofed around, filming themselves playing with the prosthetics while in a car. At one point, Khloé put the lips on her hand, creating a mouth with a clenched fist.

In addition to her Bratz costume, Khloé dressed up as a cow with 14-month-old son Tatum for a Halloween party she hosted at her home on October 14. Khloé’s 5-year-old daughter, True, went as a cat for the festive occasion. (Khloé shares Tatum and True with ex Tristan Thompson.)

Kim, for her part, channeled Cher from Clueless in a plaid skirt suit as her daughter North West went as Dionne in a black and white getup finished with a wide-brimmed hat.

Kim wore a blonde wig to really get into character and North was spot on with Dionne’s signature box braids. (In addition to North, 10, Kim shares daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)