Khloé Kardashian knows what it’s like to have an unbreakable bond with a brother — and now so does her daughter, True.

Kardashian, 39, shared a glimpse of True, 5, snuggling baby brother Tatum, 14 months, in a sweet Instagram upload on Monday, October 9. “My babies,” she gushed in the caption, adding a handful of blue and pink heart emojis, prayer hands and a face holding back tears.

The photo showed True holding Tatum in what appeared to be a crib. “The best,” influencer Remi Bader wrote in the comments section, while BFF Malika Haqq added, “The way I love these angels 🥹.”

Other fans marveled at how much Tatum resembled his uncle Rob Kardashian. “We all missed seeing Rob, so you just create another one. I see you girl, love you!” one social media user teased.

Related: Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Mom Life and More A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit […]

Khloé shares her children with ex Tristan Thompson, whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. The pair weathered multiple scandals throughout their relationship, with Thompson, 32, cheating on Khloé while she was nine months pregnant with True in 2018. After initially choosing to stay together, the duo called it quits in 2019 when Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s pal Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly broke the news in 2020 that Khloé and Thompson were giving their relationship another try — and wanted to give True a sibling. The twosome quietly obtained a surrogate in 2021 to welcome their son, but Thompson was simultaneously sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, whom the athlete hooked up with while he was still dating Khloé. Thompson confirmed his paternity in early 2022 after Nichols gave birth to son Theo.

Since becoming a mother of two, Khloé has been candid about struggling to connect with her son. “A surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” she confessed on The Kardashians in May. “People do say it takes a minute to feel connected, but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

Related: See the Kardashian Kids’ Cutest Moments Through the Years Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian have the cutest kids — see photos of cousins North and Saint West, Dream Kardashian and Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick!

In a June episode, she explained, “When you compare it to True and him, it is a very different experience. Like, the connection. With True it took me a couple of days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter.’ It was just days. But with him, it has taken me months. I love him and I love kids but I definitely don’t have that complete bond. So many people say it takes time.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Khloé’s bond with her son grew slowly, Tatum was instantly recognizable as a member of the Kardashian clan. Earlier this year, Kim, 42, gushed over her nephew’s family resemblance after Khloé shared a photo with “cubs” True and Tatum.

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr,” Kim wrote in the comments section in August.