North West knows she’s cool.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West opened up her love of fashion in her cover story for i-D’s The New Wave Issue, which debuted online on Tuesday, October 31. When asked who she considers to be a style icon, North simply said, “Me.”

The elementary-school student also opened up about her wardrobe, sharing that the “best” thing in her closet right now is a Michael Jackson jacket that Kardashian, 43, got her for Christmas. While it’s clear North has a closet only one can dream of, there are a few pieces she feels are missing. “My mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes, if they fit me,” North said of items she wishes she had.

Over the years, North has collected highly-coveted pieces from the 46-year-old rapper.

In July 2022, while in Paris for Haute Couture Week, North was a must-see in Kanye’s cobalt blue varsity jacket, which came from his first fashion brand, Pastelle, which is now defunct. Kanye debuted the jacket, which features red paneling and a yellow logo, at the American Music Awards in 2008. (A decade after Pastelle’s launch and closure, Kanye founded Yeezy, a line of knit sneakers and muted apparel.) In August, North rocked the same orange and blue striped Ralph Lauren polo that her dad famously wore during an appearance on MTV’s TRL in February 2004.

Related: See North West’s Cutest Style Moments Through the Years North West has got to be the most fashionable 6-year-old we’ve ever seen. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter is truly following in her mama’s footsteps when it comes to killer style and beauty. The pint-sized cutie is already a budding fashionista in her own right. Whether she is hanging out backstage at dad Kanye […]

Kardashian revealed in a July episode of The Kardashians that she has kept every single Yeezy design that Kanye has made for their children. In addition to North, the stars — who split in February 2021 after six years of marriage — also share daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

“There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. … I’ve kept every single Yeezy,” Kardashian said during the episode. “The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”

In addition to clothes, North’s interests include art and basketball.

“[I want to be a] basketball player, a rapper,” North said of what she wants to do when she’s older. “Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some! Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West added Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, they’ve been sharing adorable photos of their family. The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013, followed by son Saint two years later. […]

North said she also wants to eventually “own” her parents’ businesses Yeezy and Skims.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

North showed off her impressive vocals at Kanye’s Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2020. “This is my new team. Whoa! Whoa!” she rapped onstage at the time.

Kardashian often takes to social media to praise North’s artistic skills. In February 2021, the TV personality gushed about a nature painting that many compared to the style of iconic artist Bob Ross.