North West unlocked a core fashion memory for Us while in Japan with mom Kim Kardashian.

In a video posted to the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok account on Tuesday, August 22, North, 10, rocked the same orange and blue striped Ralph Lauren polo her dad, Kanye West, famously wore during an appearance on MTV’s TRL in February 2004.

In the clip — which showed North and Kardashian, 42, dancing to Estelle’s “American Boy,” featuring the 46-year-old rapper — North layered the shirt with a button-up and rocked blue jeans and a long chain just like her dad did in the early 2000s. North put her own personal spin on the ensemble with a pair of black boots while West, for his part, finalized the getup back in the day with white sneakers.

This isn’t the first time North revived one of her dad’s famous looks.

Last summer, while attending Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris with Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from West in November 2022 — North paid homage to West in a cobalt blue varsity jacket. The piece was an archival selection from West‘s first fashion brand, Pastelle, which he founded in 2004 and is now defunct. The Chicago native debuted the jacket, which features red paneling and a yellow logo, at the American Music Awards in 2008.

Kardashian’s stylist, Dani Levi, revealed at the time that she scored the rare jacket from consignment shop Justin Reed. The store had listed the look for $10,000 online.

Kardashian has made it her mission to pass West’s love of fashion onto their kids. (In addition to North, the exes share sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, as well as daughter Chicago, 5.)

During season 3 of The Kardashians, she revealed that she’s held onto almost everything West has designed.

“There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce,” Kardashian said in the June episode. “I kept every single Yeezy … [It’s] a time capsule of the best times. The reality is, life is different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But, my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”

Kardashian also revealed in a December 2022 episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast that she always lets her kids listen to West’s music. “If we’re riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” Kardashian said at the time. “As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or text back and do what I gotta do

Kardashian and West called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They finalized their divorce nearly two years later.

According to the settlement obtained by Us, a judge ruled that they will receive joint custody with “equal access” to their four children. The documents also state that the musician will pay the reality star $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ educational and security expenses. The twosome also divided their property assets in accordance with their prenuptial agreement — which also indicates their waiving of spousal support.