Saint West has a new ‘do.

Kim Kardashian revealed that her 7-year-old son, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, chopped off his curly ‘fro for a look inspired by soccer star Neymar Jr. on Halloween. (Kardashian, 43, and West, 46, also share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.)

“Saint as Zombie Neymar Jr.,” Kardashian captioned a carousel of snaps shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 1. In the photos, Saint could be seen rocking Neymar’s jersey, which was ripped and covered in fake blood.

In addition to the gear, Saint donned Neymar’s signature mohawk. Kardashian included photos of the moment Saint got the cut, which featured a strip of curly locks at the center complemented by tapered sides. Saint’s buzz was completed with a lightning bolt-like design.

Prior to the major hair transformation, Saint met Neymar, 31, as well as other soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when he attended several games earlier this year with Kardashian and the little one’s friends.

In March, Kardashian and Saint jetted to France to see Paris Saint-Germain play against State Rennais at the Parc de Princess. In one Instagram Story shared by Kardashian at the time, Saint and his pals waved at superstar Messi, 36, who waved back from the field.

The reality star also shared a photo of Saint and friends video chatting with Neymar, who was out of the game due to an ankle injury. “The luckiest boys in the world FaceTiming @neymarjr to wish him a speedy recovery,” Kardashian captioned a snap of the sweet moment.

After the game, the crew got to meet Kylian Mbappé, who posed for photos with them and signed autographs. “Doesn’t get cooler than this,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram, sharing a video of the athlete, 24, interacting with the boys.

In July, Saint attended Messi’s first MLS game with Inter Miami CF — a team co-owned by David Beckham — and he could barely contain his excitement.

“He’s obsessed with soccer,” Kardashian told reporters at the match, per E! News. “I will do everything for my babies. So, I’ve traveled the world. We do soccer trips, and it’s not stopping all summer. We’re going to different exhibitions.”

That same month, Saint got to meet Ronaldo during a trip to Japan to see the athlete and his team, Al-Nassr, play against Paris Saint-Germain. At the game, Saint also took photos with YouTuber IShowSpeed, who poked fun at him for wearing a Neymar jersey instead of a Ronaldo shirt. Saint then spent time with Neymar in person.