Prince Harry stepped out solo to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami challenge Los Angeles FC on Sunday, September 3.

Harry, 38, was one of many A-list sports fans in the audience at BMO Stadium for the highly anticipated game. He got animated in the crowd while keeping up with the action on the pitch, clapping and cheering as he chatted with the man seated next to him.

While Meghan Markle did not appear to join her husband to see Messi’s big win — Inter Miami defeated the California-based team 3-1 — there were plenty of other famous faces in the stadium, from Selena Gomez and Tyga to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Sudeikis.

The sporty outing rounded out a busy weekend for Harry, who was spotted wearing silver at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour on Friday, September 1. Harry and Meghan coordinated outfits along with thousands of diehard BeyHive members at SoFi Stadium. In social media footage taken during the concert, the royal couple danced in their VIP box with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who also followed the metallic dress code.

Related: Prince Harry’s Inner Circle: Meet His Famous Friends Through thick and thin! Prince Harry‘s journey from life as a working member of the royal family in the U.K. to making a life with his family in Montecito was not an easy decision to make. Luckily, Harry has made many famous friends throughout the years to help make the transition easier. Harry’s popularity with […]

Beyoncé, 41, encouraged concertgoers to go all out with their stadium style in a note shared via her website earlier this month. “Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Harry and Meghan’s big night out came amid a series of public ups and downs, from the end of their Spotify deal to a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York City. “It’s been a challenging time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Speculation arose that the stresses of their life in the spotlight were taking a toll on the duo’s marriage, but a second source reassured Us that Harry and Meghan are “a united front” through it all. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the insider added.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]

The twosome tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son Archie one year later. Following their step back from their senior royal roles in 2020, the Archewell cofounders moved to California, where they welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021.

While they hoped removing themselves from royal life would provide a little more privacy, Harry and Meghan continued to fend off critics as they settled down on the West Coast. “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides,” the second insider told Us. “They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.”