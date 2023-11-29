Neymar and Bruna Biancardi have broken up less than two months after welcoming their daughter.

“This is a private matter, but as I daily relate to news, assumptions and jokes, I inform you that I am not in a relationship,” Biancardi, 29, wrote in Portuguese via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 28. “We are Mavie’s parents, and this is our reason for our bond. Thank you, thank you.”

The pro athlete, 31, has not publicly addressed the pair’s breakup, which comes shortly after Biancardi gave birth to their first baby. (Neymar also shares son Davi Lucca, 12, with ex Caroline Dantas.)

“Our Mavie has arrived to complete our lives ❤️ 🙏🏼,” Neymar and Biancardi wrote in a joint Instagram post on October 6. “Welcome baby girl! You are already very much loved by us. Thank you for choosing us ✨. May God bless you!”

Neymar and Biancardi were first linked in April 2022, nearly one year before they found out they were expecting their first child. Amid Biancardi’s pregnancy, they weathered an alleged cheating scandal.

Influencer Fernanda Campos claimed in June that she had an affair with Neymar beginning in November 2022, alleging that the Olympic athlete hid his relationship status with Biancardi.

Neither Neymar nor Biancardi publicly addressed Campos’ claims, but he did issue an apology to his loved ones.

“I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives,” Neymar wrote in Portuguese on June 21, without disclosing further details of his alleged wrongdoing. “I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star concluded that his actions were “wrong” and affected “one of the most special people in my life,” seemingly in reference to Biancardi. “Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️,” Neymar added.

Biancardi, for her part, did not publicly respond to Neymar’s social media plea. One day later, the duo stepped out at his annual Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. charity auction.

The following day, Neymar and Biancardi put on a united front at Mavie’s baby shower. “We were so looking forward to this moment. We can’t wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! 💖✨👧🏽💕,” Neymar and Biancardi captioned a joint Instagram post in Portuguese with party pics. “You are our greatest gift!”