Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims campaign is filled with eye candy.

The 43-year-old reality star and founder of the intimates label tapped NFL Defensive Player of the year Nick Bosa, soccer icon Neymar Jr. and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to model Skims’ new offerings for men.

The pro athletes all posed shirtless, showing off their toned physiques in an assortment of boxers from the Skims Mens Cotton, Stretch and Sport collections. The Cotton line features pieces “built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear,” per a Monday, October 23, press release. The Stretch capsule, meanwhile, “will never lose shape” and is “constructed from a maximum-stretch fabric.” As for Sport, the drop is especially perfect for Bosa, Neymar and Gilgeous-Alexander as it is “designed to specifically aid performance.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25 — who plays basketball for the Oklahoma City Thunder — donned a white pair of briefs before slipping into a black option while tossing a basketball. The Canada native, who is hailed for his fashion sense and attended the 2023 Met Gala in Thom Browne — accessorized the look with gold necklaces and diamond earrings.

Related: See the Most Stylish NBA Players: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Shai Gilgeous-Alexa... Athletes with an aesthetic! NBA players know how to command attention on and off the court. While fans adore seeing their favorite players dressed in vibrant jerseys and matching shorts, nothing beats basking in their personal style. One of the most stylish studs is Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canada native is known […]

Bosa, 26, a defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, left little to the imagination in fitted gray underwear, finishing his look with a pendant chain. He also modeled a gunmetal-colored set that included a silky soft T-shirt.

Neymar, 31, for his part, kissed a soccer ball while showing Us his olive green Skims and extensive tattoo collection throughout his upper body.

Kardashian gushed about the campaign and the expansion into menswear as a “major milestone” in the Monday press release. “To have an icon like Neymar Jr. be the face of our launch campaign, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way Skims has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just women.”

She added, “I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for Skims and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”

Kardashian’s Skims co-founder Jens Grede echoed similar sentiments, sharing, “Entering the men’s apparel market unlocks an incredible opportunity for the business as we work to continue to reach new demographics and disrupt new categories for the next generation of consumers.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The NFL’s Most Stylish Stars: Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr. and More Fan-favorite NFL stars know how to command attention on and off the football field. When they’re not showing off their undeniable athleticism, Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and more have been known to show Us their winning wardrobes. Kelce — who has been making headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift […]

The new Skims Mens collection will launch on Thursday, October 26.

In addition to Bosa, Neymar and Gilgeous-Alexander, Skims campaigns have featured fan-favorite stars like Cardi B, Brooke Shields, Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, Kim Cattrall and Megan Fox as well as her famous sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.