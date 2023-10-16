Cardi B has officially joined the Skims family.

Cardi, 31, posed for Kim Kardashian’s new Skims cotton campaign, which was unveiled on Monday, October 16. In the images, she modeled a number of pieces from the line, including an olive green bralette finished with a plunging neckline and matching leggings. Cardi showed off the set, posing on a staircase and giving the camera a sultry gaze.

Next, she changed into a sleek tank top and thong while lounging on the ground. The rapper looked up towards the ceiling while letting her long red locks cascade down her back and onto the floor.

Cardi also donned a forest green maxi dress that hugged her curves as well as a matching lingerie set that showed off her hummingbird and floral tattoo on her thigh.

For glam, she sported soft makeup featuring filled-in eyebrows, warm eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, a subtle contour, long lashes and glossy lips. Her tresses were parted down the middle and worn in soft waves. She made the look even more glamorous with long white nails.

Cardi promoted the campaign further by sharing a sultry video via Instagram. In the clip, she rocked a cropped ivory tank top and matching biker shorts while dramatically posing on the floor. “Everybody’s wearing Skims,” she said while flipping her bright red hair. “Are you?”

Cardi also created an ASMR video of her unboxing Skims products. “This right here is a T-shirt,” she said while holding up the top. “I’ll say this is a forest green color.” Cardi then tried the top on to show followers how stretchy the fabric is. “I really like that because if you get your makeup done it don’t touch your face.”

Kardashian, 42, also shared the images via her Instagram Story. “New cotton drops this Thursday October 19,” she captioned the post. “Updated with a new vintage look, new styles & new limited colors.”

Cardi recently made headlines last for her extravagant birthday, which included a luxurious party and lavish gifts. Husband Offset gave Cardi three Birkin bags for her special day, adding to her collection of over 25 Hermès purses. The first bag featured a hot pink alligator design finished with gold hardware and tan details.

The next accessory — which sells for over $300,000 — featured a tan bag finished with arched windows, reflecting the storefront design.

Her third bag included a light brown alligator skin with ivory leather details, which can retail for $50,000.