American Idol alum Gabby Barrett gave birth to her and husband Cade Foehner’s third baby on Saturday, February 17.

“Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish,” Barrett, 23, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of the newborn’s toes. “Praising God for His kindness!”

Barrett and Foehner, 28, named their little one Ivy Josephine and plan to call her “Ivy Jo.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Baylah, 2, and son Augustine, 15 months. They announced in August 2023 that Barrett was pregnant again.

Barrett met Foehner on American Idol season 16 in 2018 but was initially hesitant to approach him on the set.

“I had saw him and I remember asking him to make a video together,” she said in her Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett documentary in 2020. “I saw you and I didn’t come up to you though because I was nervous and then we took a picture together.”

Nearly one year after they connected, Foehner proposed. They wed in October 2019 and have since bonded further over their shared beliefs and faith.

“It helps me to be very firm no matter what the push is from outside industry and outside people,” Barrett said during a December 2023 appearance on the “Unexpected With Hannah Love” podcast. “I have tons of people say that say to me or have texted me or have commented about me and said, ‘She’s ruining her career by talking about these things, and by X, Y and Z.’ … I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer because that is so much. I know where I’m going, I’m who I’m going to answer to and it’s not those people.”

Their faith even affected Barrett’s music career as she opted out of performing romantic duets with other male singers.

“When you accept a song, there’s that goes along with it, that you could sing it on award shows together, you might be doing interviews together,” Barrett said at the time. “What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like? If I’m singing with another man, is that going to make my husband uncomfortable? Probably. And I respect him and love him so much that I’m not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody.”

She added, “Like, I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight, and not just for a duet or whatever it is.”