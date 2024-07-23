Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are officially parents of two.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed their second baby on Monday, July 22, they confirmed to People the following day. Iaconetti and Haibon revealed their second son’s name is Hayden Cruise Haibon, and he was born in the afternoon, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz.

“Baby is healthy and so is Mama! Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be. Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden,” Haibon said before explaining the name.”We joked about naming him Anakin as I’m a big Star Wars fan and Ashley fan girl-ed over Hayden Christensen as a teen. That sparked the idea for the name Hayden,” they share. “It took a while to firmly decide on because of the alliteration with our last name, but ultimately we felt it fit!”

As for the middle name, Us Weekly staff immediately knew that it was a reference to actor Tom Cruise as the couple previously exclusively discussed their obsession with famous Toms with Us.

“We don’t have a name, but a boy or girl, we got to figure that out. And then also if it is a boy, it’s going to be hard not to choose Tom. I’m not saying it will be Tom,” Haibon joked to Us in Janaury. Iaconetti chimed in, saying, “It’s not Tom!”

The moniker, Haibon explained, has a special place in his life because of Cruise, Tom Brady and Rob Thomas.

“Tom is just such an impactful part of our life. Just the name Tom,” he explained to Us at the time. Iaconetti added, “We’ve already established that we’re going to name a golden retriever Tom one day. So I don’t know where this is coming from.”

Iaconetti, 36, and Haibon, 35, appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor and season 11 of The Bachelorette, respectively, before connecting on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. They tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed son Dawson in January 2022. (One of Dawson’s two middle names is Brady.)

The couple announced Iaconetti’s second pregnancy in January, revealing at the time that she previously suffered a chemical pregnancy in the fall of 2023.

“It’s a week five miscarriage where basically the day that you think that you’re going to get your period, you end up bleeding. But I had already had a positive pregnancy test. So for three days, I thought I was pregnant,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January, explaining that Dawson delivered her positive pregnancy test to Haibon in a gift box. “And that was cute and it was on video and it was just an adorable thing. And then I had the chemical pregnancy. Then the next month, I just felt not right one night and it was close to my missed period and I just was like, ‘I’m going to go home and take a pregnancy test.’”

Once Iaconetti discovered she was expecting, she shared the news with Haibon, but he was hesitant to get his hopes up. “I was like, ‘Jared, if it’s faint at all, it’s positive,’” she recalled, adding that the reveal was “[not] very exciting because I did the thing the month before.”

At the time, Iaconetti anticipated not feeling as much “gender disappointment” with her second child as she did with Dawson. (The following month, the pair confirmed they were having a boy.)

“I care a lot less,” she told Us. “I’ve gone through phases where it was the first month or so knowing I was pregnant, I was like, ‘I can’t even imagine a girl. Do I even want a girl?’ And then I kind of switched where I was like, ‘No, I do want a girl. I can’t imagine not having a daughter at some point.’ And then I want [Jared] to be a girl dad and I just need somebody subdued, a little bit less wild.”

Regardless of the gender outcome, Iaconetti and Haibon knew their family would be complete upon the arrival of their second baby.

“We’re very done with two,” she said, noting that she had a “wonderful experience” the last time she was in labor. “I can only hope that it goes the exact same way, and I just get a little scared [when] I will talk to [friends who say], ‘Every birth is different, every pregnancy is different.’ I have some friends who had a worse experience their second time, but I do not have that energy put out there. I’m manifesting a good delivery again.”