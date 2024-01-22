Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon don’t know the sex of baby No. 2 yet, but he wants to pay tribute to the famous Toms in his life if she is pregnant with their second son.

“We don’t have a name, but a boy or girl, we got to figure that out. And then also if it is a boy, it’s going to be hard not to choose Tom. I’m not saying it will be Tom,” Haibon, 35, told Us Weekly during an interview before Iaconetti, also 35, announced her pregnancy on Amazon Live on Monday, January 22.

Iaconetti was quick to interject, “It’s not Tom!”

“It’s not Tom, but like Brady, Cruise, Rob Thomas,” Haibon added, referring to his favorite athlete (Tom Brady), actor (Tom Cruise) and musician (Rob Thomas).

After Iaconetti pointed out that they made their firstborn son Dawson’s middle name Brady, Haibon reiterated, “Tom is just such an impactful part of our life. Just the name Tom.”

“We’ve already established that we’re going to name a golden retriever Tom one day,” Iaconetti said. “So I don’t know where this is coming from.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Babies ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!

It’s possible the pair could name baby No. 2 after Cruise without specifically naming a second son Tom.

“I love the name Ethan. … Cruise’s character in Mission Impossible is Ethan Hunt. I’ve always loved Ethan,” Haibon said.

Iaconetti isn’t “sold on Ethan,” explaining, “I put it in his brain though because I have liked it in the past, but probably not enough. And he seems set on that if it’s a boy.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums are set to find out the sex in the coming weeks.

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

“I’ve gone through phases where it was the first month or so knowing I was pregnant, I was like, ‘I can’t even imagine a girl. Do I even want a girl?’ And then I kind switched where I was like, ‘No, I do want a girl. I can’t imagine not having a daughter at some point.’ And then I want him to be a girl dad and I just need somebody subdued, a little bit less wild,” Iaconetti told Us, confirming that the duo will be “very done with two” kids.

Related: Most Interesting Celebrity Baby Names Over the Years From North to Tennessee, recap which stars have given their offspring the most unusual baby names

A sign Iaconetti could be having a girl is she’s feeling less sick than she did when she was pregnant with Dawson, now 23 months.

“Comparably to last time, it is so much better. I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time and it was just the most awful experience ever. And odds of having it again are super, super likely, like, 90–something percent. And somehow I don’t have it,” Iaconetti explained. “It’s still not a pleasant experience for me. [I] don’t like the feeling of being pregnant. I have been sick. I have been extremely lethargic and kind of apathetic, which sucks. … I do what I got to do, but I’m not getting an A, if you know what I mean. I’m not going above and beyond and doing extra work. I’m not putting more on my plate. I’m just taking the plate.”