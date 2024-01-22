Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are giving son Dawson a sibling.

Ahead of Iaconetti, 35, announcing her pregnancy on Amazon Live on Monday, January 22, the couple spoke to Us Weekly about baby No. 2. Iaconetti, who is due in July, explained that she first experienced a chemical pregnancy this fall.

“It’s a week five miscarriage where basically the day that you think that you’re going to get your period, you end up bleeding. But I had already had a positive pregnancy test. So for three days, I thought I was pregnant,” Iaconetti told Us, adding that she had Dawson, 23 months, bring Haibon a gift box with a positive pregnancy test in it. “And that was cute and it was on video and it was just an adorable thing. And then I had the chemical pregnancy. Then the next month, I just felt not right one night and it was close to my missed period and I just was like, ‘I’m going to go home and take a pregnancy test.'”

Iaconetti showed Haibon the test with a faint line, but he wasn’t completely convinced. “I was like, ‘Jared, if it’s faint at all, it’s positive,'” she said, adding that the second reveal was “[not] very exciting because I did the thing the month before.”

Iaconetti and Haibon wed in August 2019 and welcomed Dawson in January 2022.

“I think he will be a fantastic older sibling. However, I think it’s going to be really awful at first,” Iaconetti admitted to Us.

Haibon added that the toddler is mama’s boy.

“Of course I’m jealous. I hang out with him all the time. I bring him on one-on-one trips when he’s just with me, he’s fine, he’s great. But if it’s the three of us, he wants nothing to do with me,” he said before clarifying, “It’s not that he doesn’t want anything to do with me, but it’s like mama’s getting chosen every single time.”

While Iaconetti previously confessed that she felt “gender disappointment” when she was pregnant with Dawson, she isn’t as concerned with the sex of baby No. 2.

“I care a lot less,” she said, confirming that the duo are finding out soon. “I’ve gone through phases where it was the first month or so knowing I was pregnant, I was like, ‘I can’t even imagine a girl. Do I even want a girl?’ And then I kind of switched where I was like, ‘No, I do want a girl. I can’t imagine not having a daughter at some point.’ And then I want [Jared] to be a girl dad and I just need somebody subdued, a little bit less wild.”

“We love Dawson so much, but that kid does not stop,” Haibon added. “And then my niece, we go out to dinner and she sits there. She looks around, she does her thing and Dawson is, like, throwing things.”

Whether baby No. 2 is a boy or girl, it will be the last for the couple.

“We’re very done with two,” she said, adding that she had a “wonderful experience” last time she was in labor. “I can only hope that it goes the exact same way and I just get a little scared [when] I will talk to [friends who say], ‘Every birth is different, every pregnancy is different.’ I have some friends who had a worse experience their second time, but I do not have that energy put out there. I’m manifesting a good delivery again.”

Iaconetti and Haibon’s partnership with Amazon, however, is just getting started.

“Amazon is just a lifesaver. It might be the biggest innovation of our lifetime,” Haibon said. “I mean, think about it — think about what parents had to go through before Amazon was a thing.”

To watch the couple’s Amazon live stream, click here.