Former Bachelor Nation member Ashley Iaconetti is getting honest about the moment she and husband Jared Haibon discovered they were having a baby boy.

“I had such gender disappointment with Dawson,” Iaconetti, 35, admitted on the Friday, August 18, episode of “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.”

Before welcoming their son in January 2022, Iaconetti said she “had a feeling” they were going to have a boy. Despite her initial feelings about raising a son, Iaconetti “doesn’t care as much” about the sex of the couple’s potential future kids.

“I’d be happy if we had a boy too because then I’d want them to have that, hopefully, brother bond,” she added, noting that she and Haibon are starting “very soon” to try for another baby.

After being “so sick” during her first pregnancy, Iaconetti never “really considered” having three kids instead of two.

“For me, it was like I’m not going to have that sister-sister bond [with my kids],” she explained. “That was really sad for me. It didn’t last very long.”

Following their introduction on Bachelor in Paradise season 2, Iaconetti and Haibon kicked off a longtime friendship that eventually turned into something more. The couple announced their engagement in May 2018 and went on to tie the knot in August 2019. Iaconetti and Haibon announced in July 2021 that they were gearing up to welcome their first baby, and Dawson Demitri Brady Haibon was born in January of the following year.

Iaconetti’s recent comments about baby No. 2 come more than a month after she revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she and Haibon have plans to “start lightly trying” for a baby in September or October.

“We’re thinking about it,” she shared in July. “I really just need to enjoy my whole summer. I love summer. I just wanna be, like, feeling free and enjoying it all because we all know that I will be totally, grossly sick for a long time, and I think it’s best that that happens when it starts getting cooler.”

Before giving birth to Dawson, Iaconetti was candid about her pregnancy struggles, telling Us in July 2021 that she was “very sick” and “persistently nauseous” the entire time. However, it was all worth it in the end.

“He’s, like, the most beautiful child ever. I mean, maybe, I’m biased, but holy crap, I got a cute kid,” Iaconetti told Us of Dawson last month. “And he’s sparkling on the inside too. He’s quite the personality.”

As for which parent he’s most like? The toddler is a healthy combination of both. “He probably has the biggest side of both of our personalities,” she shared.