Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are hoping to give son Dawson a sibling … when the conditions are better for mom to go through a second pregnancy.

“We’re thinking about it. Probably September — we’ll start lightly trying. I’d say, like, October. I really just need to enjoy my whole summer,” Iaconetti exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her recent stint on Stars on Mars. “I love summer. I just wanna be, like, feeling free and enjoying it all because we all know that I will be totally, grossly sick for a long time, and I think it’s best that that happens when it starts getting cooler.”

Iaconetti was candid about how difficult her first pregnancy was on her body, telling Us at the time that she was “persistently nauseous” and a “little short of breath” for months. The former Bachelor star went on to give birth to Dawson in January 2022.

“He’s, like, the most beautiful child ever. I mean, maybe, I’m biased, but holy crap, I got a cute kid,” Iaconetti continued to Us. “And he’s sparkling on the inside too. He’s quite the personality.”

Iaconetti told Us that the couple’s son is a mix between both of the Bachelor in Paradise alums. “He probably has the biggest side of both of our personalities,” she gushed.

Iaconetti also revealed the 17-month-old’s latest milestone — living up to his (second) middle name Brady.

“He throws a ball, like, amazingly well. Like, can we get him a quarterback camp set up?” she joked.

Iaconetti added that Dawson was “on the later side” of walking, but now she can’t keep up with her little one.

“He’s really getting his groove on. And it’s nice because people tell [me] not to get excited about walking because it’s gonna create more trouble for me. But I feel like Ronda Rousey these days because, like, I’m lifting him everywhere!” she said, showing off her toned arms.

Iaconetti hit a milestone of her own when she left Dawson with Haibon and her mother to film Fox’s Stars on Mars earlier this summer. While she wasn’t on the Red Planet for long as she was eliminated on the Monday, July 17, episode, Iaconetti was happy to get home.

“I should have been part of, like, one more mission — put the suit on, really see if I could do, like, more spacey things than put my finger in a hole,” she quipped. “But then at the same time, I got to go home to Dawson, and I got to eat regular food.”