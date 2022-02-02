Major moments! Jared Haibon gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of Ashley Iaconetti’s labor and delivery journey one day after their son Dawson’s birth.

“She started feeling contractions after 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning,” the Bachelorette alum, 33, captioned a Tuesday, February 1, video of the Virginia native, also 33, talking to her parents about the “spicy food” she ate for dinner. “This was right before we left for the hospital.”

The Rhode Island native went on to share footage of his wife heading out, saying goodbye to their dog. “We’re bringing back a brother for you, Lois!” Haibon wrote.

The restaurant manager subsequently showed the Bachelor Winter Games alum wearing ice packs on her face at the hospital, calling her a champion. Haibon fanned Iaconetti in another video, captioned, “Things were going well.”

When the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast cohost asked the then-pregnant star how she was feeling in the social media upload, Iaconetti replied, “Don’t talk to me. F–k.”

The new dad announced on Monday, January 31, that their baby boy had arrived. “Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well,” Haibon wrote via Instagram. “It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums shared photos of their infant the following day, with Haibon revealing the little one’s full name: Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon.

“Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family,” the journalist captioned her newborn’s Instagram debut. “January 31st is not only my mom’s birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago. We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually.”

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost went on to write that she and her husband were “enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby … ever,” adding, “Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo[nardo DiCaprio] character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared’s IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!”