He’s here! Ashley Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon’s son, Dawson, has made his Instagram debut.

“We’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met,” Iaconetti, 33, captioned a Tuesday, February 1, Instagram slideshow. “Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me [and] his chin from Jared. … We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!”

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who met on season 2 of the series and tied the knot four years later, announced their baby’s arrival on January 31.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” Haibon, also 33, told his Instagram followers at the time. “Ashley is recovering and doing well!”

The Bachelorette alum noted that their firstborn son’s birth “really couldn’t have gone much smoother,” calling their little one a “beautiful” and “sweet” child who had been “sleeping all day.”

He joked, “Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

Hours ahead of Dawson’s arrival, the couple shared a hilarious video via Instagram where they polled their followers on which former New England Patriots quarterback was hotter: Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo.

“It’s 1,000 percent [Tom],” Iaconetti said while sitting beside her husband. “I mean it has to do with the whole package.” Haibon, for his part, chimed in, “It’s Tom,” confirming that his answer when they first met in Mexico was that Brady was hotter, and he still stands by that today.

The Audrey’s coffee shop co-owners started dating in early 2018 after many years of friendship. The duo got married in August 2019 one year after Haibon proposed.

After nearly three years of marriage, the twosome announced in July 2021 that they were expecting their first child. At the time, the Rhode Island native gushed over his wife and her ability to push through the ups and downs of her pregnancy journey.

“I want to show you a picture of Ashley right after we found out she was pregnant and tell you how much I appreciate this woman. Even though it’s been a rough first trimester so far, she is as beautiful today as she was in this picture,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute. “Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much. Last night, she threw up five times throughout the night. It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there’s not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much, she’s a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother.”

One month later, the pair revealed the sex of their baby with the help of blue balloons. The Bachelor Winter Games alum also shared in August 2021 that they had picked a name for the infant, which Iaconetti had wanted to use for “20 years.”

She joked during a joint Amazon Live appearance at the time that it was “not Tom Brady,” which Haibon would have voted for due to his love for the professional athlete.

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost, didn’t share what the moniker was, but she did reveal that she “always thought it was going to be a boy.”

Keep scrolling to see Dawson’s social media debut.