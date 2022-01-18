Coming soon! Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced on Tuesday, January 18, that they’ve chosen the name Dawson Demitri Haibon for their upcoming arrival.

“This is Jack Dawson from Titanic inspired,” the pregnant star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly after debuting the moniker on Amazon Live. “We are a little concerned. … Not concerned, [but] we want people to know this is not after James Van Der Beek‘s [Dawson’s Creek] character. This is after a Leonardo DiCaprio character. Titanic has always been my favorite movie of all time. I was 10 when I saw it.”

Haibon, also 33, said he “love[s]” the name, adding, “When Ashley first came to me with the name, I said, ‘I love the name Dawson for a boy. I don’t know how I feel for a girl. So if it is a girl, we’ll have to talk more about it.’ Because Ashley was like, ‘Boy, a girl doesn’t matter.'”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums revealed in August 2021 that they already knew their baby boy’s name. In fact, Iaconetti, 33, selected the moniker “20 years” prior.

“We had a name picked out for a long time for a boy,” the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost said during a previous Amazon Live with Haibon, also 33. “It’s not Tom Brady. … I always thought it was going to be a boy.”

The Bachelor Nation members announced the sex of their baby-to-be that same month, which made the pregnancy feel “much more real” to the Rhode Island native.

“Instead of saying ‘my kid,’ he’s ‘my son,’” the Bachelorette alum explained at the time. “I hope he likes some of the things I liked growing up. Star Wars and comic books. I hope he likes playing baseball.”

The former reality stars started dating in March 2018 after initially meeting during season 2 of BiP (and returning for season 3.) The pair got engaged in June 2018 and married in August 2019 in Rhode Island.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came two years later. “Now that you know Ashley is pregnant, I can start posting all the fantastic photos I’ve taken of Ashley over the past month while she’s been sick,” Haibon wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Let me tell you, I have some good stuff to show you. But first, I want to show you a picture of Ashley right after we found out she was pregnant and tell you how much I appreciate this woman. Even though it’s been a rough first trimester so far, she is as beautiful today as she was in this picture.”

Haibon called his wife a “trouper” at the time, writing, “I love her so much. Last night, she threw up five times throughout the night. It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there’s not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much, she’s a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother.”

While Iaconetti suffered from extreme morning sickness in her first trimester, she experienced a “turning point” in September 2021.

“I threw up for the first time in a whole week just minutes after I took this photo this morning,” the Virginia native captioned a baby bump photo via Instagram at 18 weeks. “That’s a big step forward in my pregnancy! The longest time I’ve gone between barfs!”

During Tuesday’s Amazon Live, the couple also debuted their registry. “The cool part about being on Amazon is … it’s fun seeing that people comment in real time,” Haibon told Us. “It feels so much more real.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon