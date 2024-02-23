Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced the sex of their second baby together — and the Bachelor Nation couple is gearing up to welcome another boy into their family.

Iaconetti, 35, and Haibon, 35, hosted an Amazon Live on Friday, February 23, and sharing their gender reveal with fans. During a trip to Disney World last month, the couple each bit into a cupcake and found out they were having a boy.

“The idea that we’re gonna have two boys is gonna be a lot of fun,” Haibon gushed. “I’m very excited for the times where … Dawson has a Little League game at 9, and then the other one has a game at 11, and we gotta get Dawson to karate while the other one has baseball. I mean, I’m hoping they love sports.”

The Bachelor Nation couple, who went through some ups and downs before getting together, got married in August 2019. They welcomed son Dawson in August 2022.

Previously, Iaconetti was open about experiencing a bout of gender disappointment when finding out Dawson was a boy. However, that’s all since gone out the window.

When announcing their pregnancy last month, Iaconetti told Us Weekly exclusively that she cared “a lot less” about the sex of baby No. 2.

“I’ve gone through phases where it was the first month or so knowing I was pregnant, I was like, ‘I can’t even imagine a girl. Do I even want a girl?’” she admitted. “And then I kind of switched where I was like, ‘No, I do want a girl. I can’t imagine not having a daughter at some point.’ And then I want [Jared] to be a girl dad and I just need somebody subdued, a little bit less wild.”

Both Iaconetti and Haibon echoed this sentiment during Friday’s livestream.

“I feel bad for you, because you’re never gonna have your girl. Because we’re done,” Haibon admitted. Iaconetti replied, “No, we are done. It’s funny because when it comes to gender disappointment, I had it so much worse with Dawson. We found out, and I was upset for a day or two.”

Iaconetti did admit to having “a little moment” to realize that she’ll never have a baby girl.

“I really actually do not even care what the combo is now, I just want them to be close,” she added about their kids. Haibon then shared his biggest concern about having two sons.

“It’s just gonna be bumps and bruises,” he said. “We’re gonna have to wear helmets, because it’s just gonna be constant chaos.”

Last month, the couple told Us that their plan is to be a family of four.

“We’re very done with two,” she said before hoping that going through labor with baby No. 2 is the same “wonderful experience” she had with Dawson.