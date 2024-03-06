Gal Gadot dropped a super surprise by announcing the birth of her and husband Jaron Varsano’s fourth baby.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” the Wonder Woman actress, 38, captioned a hospital pic of herself snuggling her newborn daughter via Instagram on Wednesday, March 6. “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Gadot went on to welcome her daughter into her family’s “house of girls,” adding, “Daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️.” Gadot and Varsano, 49, also share daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.

Gadot’s baby news came as a surprise to fans as she had not publicly revealed her pregnancy. “Everyone knows that the only thing superior to Wonder Woman is Mother Woman 😇,” one Instagram user wrote in the post’s comments, while another stated, “Mazal tov!! I’m sure she’s beautiful like her mama!!”

The Israel native previously gushed about her role as a mother in a January 2022 interview with InStyle, sharing, “I started young, I was 25 when I was pregnant with Alma. I always wanted to be a young mother. Yeah, three kids. No joke, woman. God bless them but it’s so much work.”

Gadot went on to note that she enjoyed labor so much she “would do it once a week if could.” She explained: “It’s so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible. But the pregnancies are hard for me — I feel sick and have migraines. I’m not in my element.”

Varsano, for his part, praised how his wife manages to “keep a very balanced family life and work [life],” telling the outlet, “Everything is just smooth. That’s a very impressive thing, to juggle everything at the same time and stay normal.”

Gadot has offered glimpses into her family’s life via social media over the years. “We took a little family vacation before the next adventure 🌳☀️❤️,” she wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow of family photos in May 2022. “Just the five of us, some good food and a whole lot of nature. Now I’m more than ready to jump into a new exciting project.”

She shared more snaps of her kids in a June 2023 Father’s Day Instagram tribute for Varsano, including a pic of the couple holding their youngest two daughters while on a hike and Varsano giving Alma a piggyback ride. “I’m lucky to have @jaronvarsano as the aba to my daughters. I couldn’t ask for a better role model, fun and funny dad for them,” she wrote at the time. “We love you baby, you’re our rock. Our compass and our heart ♥️.”

Gadot has several film projects in the works. She stars as the Evil Queen alongside Rachel Zegler in Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White and will portray Cleopatra in a film about the Egyptian queen.