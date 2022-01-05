Wonder Woman, indeed! Gal Gadot is reflecting on her “magical” experiences welcoming her three daughters.

“I love giving birth,” the actress, 36, told InStyle for its February cover story, published on Tuesday, January 4. “I would do it once a week if I could. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

The Israel native, who shares Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 6 months, with husband Yaron Varsano, noted that pregnancies, however, are “hard” for her.

“I feel sick and have migraines,” the Wonder Woman star explained. “I’m not in my element. … I started young. I was 25 when I was pregnant with Alma. I always wanted to be a young mother. God bless them, but it’s so much work.”

Gadot and the real estate developer, 46, have “grown together” since starting their family, the former model went on to say.

“I know he’s not with me because I’m a ‘movie star,’” the Red Notice star gushed. “He’s with me because he loves me. The connection was there from the beginning before everything, so it always felt very real and very good. I’m super grateful that I got to meet him when I was 20. I was a baby.”

Varsano chimed in to share his wife’s “impressive” working mom status. “In the roller-coaster life that we’re living, she manages to keep a very balanced family life and work, and everything is just smooth,” Varsano told the magazine. “That’s a very impressive thing, to juggle everything at the same time and stay normal.”

While raising their three children, the couple struggle most with “lack of sleep,” the former pageant queen told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in April 2021.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine,” the 2004 Miss Israel said during a Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance at the time. “And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed. … I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep.”