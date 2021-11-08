Mirror, mirror on the wall — tell Us everything we need to know about Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was released in 1937 by Walt Disney Productions and was the studio’s first animated feature film. The new Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, plans to update the original movie — as well as its soundtrack.

The musical will feature new songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony Award and Oscar-winning duo behind the Broadway hit-turned-movie Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the 2016 film La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is set to play the titular role. After news of her casting broke in June 2021, she tweeted in all-caps, “I have manifested my entire life I think I think.”

The young actress got her start on Broadway — but her musical theater background isn’t the only reason the Webb picked her to play the fairest of them all. “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” the director told Deadline the same month her casting was announced. “Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Over the past decade, the House that Mickey Mouse built has reimagined some of its most popular animated movies as live-action films: Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians, Mulan, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, which stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel and is slated for release in 2023.

Disney has also updated the stories of classic villains in prequel films like Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie as the Sleeping Beauty villain, and Cruella, which features Stone as a much less evil version of Cruella De Vil. The Superbad star finalized a deal to make a sequel three months after the film’s May 2021 release.

Of course, this is not the first big-screen adaptation of Snow White. Lily Collins played the role in the 2012 film Mirror Mirror with Julia Roberts as her wicked adversary. That same year, Charlize Theron was the queen in Snow White and the Huntsman — and again in its 2016 sequel.

Now Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in the reboot, which she told Variety in November 2021, will be “so different and delightful and full of joy.”

Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about Disney’s live-action Snow White: