Rachel Zegler is giving major Disney Princess energy in the first official look of the live-action Snow White movie.

On Friday, October 27, Disney unveiled a new photo of Zegler, 22, dressed as the iconic character. Zegler donned Snow White’s iconic blue and yellow gown with red shoes and the character’s iconic bob. In the picture, Zegler’s Snow White is surrounded by all seven of the dwarfs from the classic cartoon: Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc.

It was also announced on Friday that the remake of the 1937 animated film would premiere in theaters on March 21, 2025, instead of its original scheduled date of March 22, 2024.

Alongside Zegler, who is the first Latina to take on Snow White, the film stars Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Andrew Burnap as a new character named Jonathan and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Zegler gushed about how excited and proud she was to portray the character when she nabbed the role in 2021.

“Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me,” Zegler said in a January 2022 interview with Variety. “You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries. Blanca Nieves is a huge icon whether you’re talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it. But you don’t particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that.”

As time passed, Zegler made headlines for her comments about how the new film will have a “modern edge” compared to the original.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her,” she said to ExtraTV in 2022. “Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time … We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie … It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s actually going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

Zegler explained that the remake will not have its star “be saved by the prince” nor “dreaming about true love.” Instead, Zegler’s Snow White will focus on “becoming the leader she knows she can be.”