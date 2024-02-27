Miranda Kerr is a mom again after welcoming baby No. 4, her third with husband Evan Spiegel.

Kerr, 40, announced the news via Snapchat on Tuesday, February 27. “We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel,” she wrote. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.”

Kerr shared a photo of orange and yellow flowers, a pair of baby socks and a blanket embroidered with her newborn’s name.

The model revealed in September 2023 that she was pregnant. “So excited to announce baby no. 4,” she wrote via Snapchat with a photo of her cradling her growing bump.

Kerr also divulged the sex of the baby at the time. “And it’s a boy,” she noted alongside a smiling photo of herself wearing loose jeans and a flowy crop top. She followed up with a picture of four sets of children’s shoes in a variety of sizes with numbered blocks placed in front of them, adding the hashtag “boy mom.”

Kerr and Spiegel — who tied the knot in May 2017 — already share sons Hart and Myles. She is also the mother of son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2013. (Bloom has since welcomed daughter Daisy with fiancée Katy Perry in 2020.)

One year before announcing her fourth pregnancy, Kerr hinted that she was “open” to expanding her family again. “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys,” she told Vogue Australia in July 2022. “So we’ll see what God decides.”

Kerr also opened up in the interview about her coparenting dynamic with Bloom. “From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” she explained. “Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it’s not going to be like that forever.”

As Kerr and Bloom have moved on with their love lives, she has forged a strong bond with Perry. “We enjoy each other’s company,” she told Access Hollywood in September 2023 while revealing that she goes on family vacations with her ex and his fiancée. “It’s great.”

Kerr gushed over how close the two couples have become. “It’s incredible because, you know, now with Evan as my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy and Orlando have Daisy,” she added. “It’s like we’re a blended family.”

Four months earlier, Kerr expressed her gratitude for her friendship with Perry. “I literally say how thankful I am for Katy every day,” she noted on the “Something to Talk About” podcast in May 2023. “I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one.”

Perry, for her part, feels equally as fortunate about her connection to Kerr. “We are a blended family, a modern family,” the singer told Vogue in March 2023. “And we want to help destroy that old narrative [that] ex-wives and new wives don’t get along. That’s not true. We are strong, powerful women and we need each other and we are really there for each other.”