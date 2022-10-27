Inside Katy Perry’s ‘Close’ Friendship with Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr

Her California girl! Katy Perry isn’t just amicable with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr — they’re BFFs, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship,” the insider tells Us. “They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks.”

Perry, 38, and Bloom, 45, got engaged in February 2019 after three years of dating. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was previously married to Kerr, 39, from 2013 to 2016, and the exes share 11-year-old son Flynn. (The “Teenage Dream” singer, for part, tied the knot with Russell Brand in 2010 but called it quits just 14 months later.)

Bloom, however, isn’t the only thing the two women have in common. “Miranda gives great advice and tells Katy to take time for herself,” the insider explains, adding that the American Idol judge “adores” the model and “the friendship they’ve built over the last few years.”

Kerr is equally as friendly with her ex, telling Vogue Australia in July she is “really happy” about coparenting with Bloom and the “Roar” songstress.

“From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said. “Family is my No. 1 priority, then work, then my company.”

While Perry and the England native, who welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020, will likely be sending out a wedding invite to the Australia native, a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this week that planning the big event is not the couple’s first priority.

“Right now, Katy especially feels like she has her hands full,” the source explained. “Wedding planning isn’t her focus right now. It hasn’t been No. 1 on their list.”

The insider added that both the “Firework” singer and the Lord of the Rings star see their nuptials as a “ceremony” and “aren’t in a rush” to officially tie the knot, especially since they “already see themselves as married.”

Instead, the lovebirds are choosing to spend most of their time taking care of their toddler — something that has brought them closer together.

“They have a much deeper and connected relationship than they did before,” the insider shared with Us earlier this week. “They feel more like a team and they always want what’s best for the baby. They have different priorities than before.”

Kerr, for her part, moved on with Evan Spiegel in 2015. The couple tied the knot two years later and have since welcomed two sons — Hart, 4, Myles, 3.

In July 2020, the Snapchat CEO, 32, opened up about how in awe he was by the coparenting dynamics between his wife and the Easy alum.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” Spiegel explained during a WSJ. Magazine interview at the time. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

The California native added that he admires his wife’s “Aussie way” of letting everyone into their home. “This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” he gushed. “Everyone is welcome.”