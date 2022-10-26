The three musketeers! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are “focused” on 2-year-old daughter Daisy — and not baby No. 2 — while planning their wedding, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They’re not taking any steps to prevent kids, but they’re not actively trying for another one,” the insider says, noting the “California Gurls” singer, 38, “doesn’t want to walk down [the] aisle pregnant.”

The Grammy nominee and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 45, aren’t, however, “against having another baby though,” the source clarifies. “They’re just simply focused on Daisy.”

The “Firework” songstress is a “completely hands-on mom,” the insider tells Us, revealing that Perry “doesn’t like to leave Daisy with the nanny too long at all” and “wants to be with her as much as possible.”

Being a mom is the musician’s “No. 1 priority,” taking precedence over her and Bloom’s nuptials.

“Right now, Katy especially feels like she has her hands full,” the source explains. “Wedding planning isn’t her focus right now. It hasn’t been No. 1 on their list.”

The couple, who got engaged in February 2019, both see a wedding as a “ceremony,” per the insider, who notes that Bloom and Perry “aren’t in a rush to get married.”

Since postponing their nuptials in both 2019 and 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have seemingly put planning on the back burner. The delay in tying the knot, however, hasn’t had a negative impact on the English actor and the “Dark Horse” singer’s bond.

“They have a much deeper and connected relationship than they did before,” the source tells Us. “They feel more like a team and they always want what’s best for the baby. They have different priorities than before.”

After welcoming their little one in August 2020 — and pushing back their original wedding date — the twosome have concluded that having a “big” ceremony “isn’t as important” as it once was, the insider says.

“They see themselves as practically already being married,” the source adds.

Both Perry and Bloom have previously been married. The “Roar” songstress filed for divorce from Russell Brand in December 2011 after tying the knot 14 months prior.

The Lord of the Rings star, for his part, split from Miranda Kerr in October 2013 after three years of marriage. The exes share 11-year-old son Flynn. Kerr, meanwhile, moved on with Evan Spiegel. The model, 39, and the Snapchat CEO, 32, have welcomed two sons — Hart, 4, Myles, 3 — since saying “I do” in May 2017.

With reporting by Diana Cooper