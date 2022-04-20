Cover her with Daisy! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be happily in love — both with each other and their 19-month-old daughter, Daisy — but that doesn’t mean they’re thinking about expanding their family anytime soon.

“I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly,” the “Firework” singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday, April 18, joking, “Especially a human.” The American Idol judge’s Sin City residency, Play, kicked off in December 2021 and goes through August 2022.

While Perry isn’t planning on Baby No. 2 just yet, she couldn’t help but gush about her baby girl.

“She’s running, she says ‘I love you,’ she colors [and] she’s got pigtails,” the “Teenage Dream” artist revealed, recalling a particularly sweet moment with the tot while on a recent vacation to Hawaii. “[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey. She went, ‘Moo, moo.’”

Perry gave birth to Daisy in August 2020, four and a half years since she and Bloom, 45, first began dating. The couple have grown “closer” since welcoming their daughter, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020 all while juggling their careers with parenthood. (The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shares son Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

“Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays,” the insider told Us at the time. “Orlando is so happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can.”

While the duo were initially “concerned that Katy was going to have to jump straight back into work,” the source said, Perry didn’t have to return to her job right away. Instead, “she’s been fully focused on being a mom and happy staying home and spending time with Daisy.”

The singer-songwriter has been candid about just how much her life has changed for the better since welcoming Daisy. “1 year ago today is the day my life began,” the “Where We Started” artist wrote via Instagram in August 2021, on her daughter’s first birthday. “Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.”

For now, Perry is enjoying spending time with her other love: performing. Keeping with the California native’s whimsical stage presence, the atmosphere of Play was inspired by some of her own childhood favorites.

“Some of my favorite movies were Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse or Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, just Pee-Wee anything,” the mom of one told Broadway World in March 2021, recalling how she rewatched the movies with her young nieces during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “So I saw those movies and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

