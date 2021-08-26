One year down! Katy Perry celebrated her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, with a sweet social media message on her first birthday.

“1 year ago today is the day my life began,” the 36-year-old singer tweeted on Thursday, August 26. “Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.”

The “California Gurls” singer welcomed her first child with Bloom, 44, in August 2020, making the Lord of the Rings actor a dad for a second time. The English actor shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in a statement to UNICEF last summer. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

The pair, who are both Goodwill Ambassadors for the organization, asked their fans to donate to UNICEF to help pregnant women and newborns in need in honor of Daisy’s arrival.

“By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ❤️ can bloom with generosity,” the statement concluded.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the new parents didn’t originally agree on what to call their little girl. “Katy won the battle over [the] baby’s name,” an insider revealed, noting that Bloom’s choice was Fiona.

According to another source, “She likes the name Daisy because daisies are her favorite flowers, simple, pure and sunny.”

While the couple, who got engaged in February 2019, have kept their daughter out of the spotlight since her birth, Perry has opened up about how she’s changed with motherhood.

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” the Grammy nominee tweeted in September 2020. “When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like [she is] coming from months of ‘time off.’ She’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! I love my job.”

The following month, the Carnival Row actor shared a few details about the newest lady in his life.

“When she was first came out, it was like, ‘Oh, it’s me a mini-me,’” Bloom said during an October 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which is perfect. The eyes do look like her.”

During Daisy’s first few months at home, a source told Us that the Pirates of the Caribbean star made his daughter “his priority” and vowed to stay put during the holidays.

“Orlando is so happy about being a new dad again. He has been doing the night feeds and helping out however he can,” the insider said in November 2020. “At first, they were concerned that Katy was going to have to jump straight back into work, but she’s been fully focused on being a mom and happy staying home and spending time with Daisy.”